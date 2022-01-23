Watch: Three PSNI vehicles damaged by bricks as officers attend west Belfast hijacking

Three police vehicles were damaged by bricks after officers attended a west Belfast vehicle hijacking incident on Friday evening.

The vehicle hijacking also resulted in the car smashing into a cathedral wall and has been condemned by the local community, as the PSNI confirmed they are now investigating.

Police initially said a Volkswagen Golf car was stolen from Balkan Street while a delivery driver was making a delivery in the area.

Police later located the vehicle parked in Clondaddan Crescent, where officers attending came under attack from a group of people who threw bricks.

Police later withdrew from the area.

A further report was received at 8.30pm, with the stolen vehicle having collided with a wall at a cathedral in St Peter’s Close.

Images show the vehicle having been extensively damaged as a result of the crash. Police confirmed the vehicle was later recovered.

The Falls Residents Association condemned the incident and said it was “the result of the reckless actions of a small number of anti-community elements”.

“Endangering the lives of the young family living in this property and causing damage to the exterior walls of St Peters Chapel not to mention the trauma inflicted on the owner of the vehicle,” they added in a social media post.

“Those responsible should hang their heads in shame and are not welcome in this community.

“Local residents must be commended for how they looked after the driver of the hijacked vehicle and stood by him while his vehicle was recovered.

“This was a young man out earning a wage, a young man trying his best to get on in life. The lack of regard for his possessions is horrendous.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the car being abandoned in either Clonfadden Crescent or St Peter’s Close to contact them in Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number CW 1507 of 20/01/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”