Watch: Translink issues warning after shocking misuse of NI level crossing

New footage released by Translink has shown cars stranded, trapped beneath barriers and speeding through a level crossing at Cullybackey.

It's prompted the transport operator to issue a warning to motorists on the correct use of the crossing and remind the public it's not safe to assume a high-speed train will be able to stop in time to avoid an accident.

Translink released CCTV footage recorded at the crossing showing an incident on December 11 in which a car sped up to avoid having to wait for a train to pass shortly before 6pm.

It happened under the cover of darkness as the barrier was about to close at the level crossing and the driver decided to swerve to avoid it.

In other incidents, cars became trapped under the barrier, with Translink staff forced to manually lift the barrier to free the trapped vehicles.

Translink footage shows several near-misses over the coourse of the year

Cars also had to stop close to the train line beyond the safety of the barrier in the footage.

Translink has now appealed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists not to try and "beat the barrier", saying they put themselves and others at risk when they do so.

Translink’s Network Assurance and Safety Manager Ian Morrow said: "We urge drivers and pedestrians to heed the notices, understand the warnings and stop until it is safe to proceed. Any temptation to ignore warning lights and try to rush through closing barriers puts lives at risk.

"People should never assume that a train will be slowing as it passes through a crossing. If a driver had to apply the emergency brakes, it can take over 900 metres for a train to stop."

Mr Morrow said CCTV remains in operation at all crossings in Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to pursue prosecutions against those who misuse crossings or engage in unsafe behaviour," he said.