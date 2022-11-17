Watch: Van catches fire on Westlink in Belfast

A van has caught fire on the Westlink in Belfast on Thursday afternoon causing delays for motorists.

Smoke plumes could be seen rising from the vehicle, which was stopped on one lane of the road.

It is understood the fire was caused by a fault with the vehicle.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was dealt with by 1.11pm.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to van on fire. One fire appliance from Cadogan attended the incident.

"When they arrived the fire had been extinguished. The incident was dealt with by 1.11pm.”