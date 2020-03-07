Watch: Video shows devastating impact of blaze at Trinity Lodge Pub

A video shows the damage done to a west Belfast pub following a fire on Saturday.

The incident at the Trinity Lodge Public House in the Turf Lodge area began at 11am on Saturday.

NIFRS Group Commander Alan O'Neill, speaking yesterday, told the Belfast Telegraph that on arrival the blaze was well developed.

"The fire originated from the kitchen which spread into a roof void which has caused a partial collapse in the building. We now have five fire fighting appliances and two air ladder platforms at the scene.

"The incident is well under control and firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours."

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Footage from inside the pub shows the devastating impact the blaze had on the building, which has been completely gutted.

In Facebook post, Trinity Lodge said: "Hard one for us all this morning. Just to let everyone know all staff got out safe and sound.

"Firefighters still in attendance. We will post some news as and when we receive it.

"Main thing is that no one was hurt and buildings can and will be built again."

In a message posted on Sunday, Trinity Lodge said: "We are just overwhelmed by the support we are receiving both online and personal phone calls yous are truly amazing people and we appreciate every single word and gesture of support.

"Thank you very much from the owners and staff at our beloved Trinity Lodge."