Watch: West Belfast video shows masked man firing shots over coffin as Naomi Long slams “unacceptable” scene

A video which appears to show a masked man firing a hand gun over a coffin in west Belfast at the weekend is being investigated by the PSNI.

Thought to be filmed in the Turf Lodge area, the video shows a masked man emerging from a residential property before firing a volley of shots and saluting a coffin.

Those in the back garden can be heard in the video clapping and cheering.

A police spokesperson said detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are probing the footage.

"Police are aware of the video circulating online. Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating and would urge anyone with information to come forward,” the PSNI spokesperson said.

Alliance leader Naomi Long has described the “terrorist display” as “shocking and totally unacceptable” in 2022.

She urged people with information to contact the police and said: “It's time paramilitaries and their structures were firmly consigned to the past.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Her party colleague and MLA for Strangford, Kellie Armstrong added: “This sort of criminal ‘paramilitary’ display is disgusting and has no place in NI

“Guns have no place, ever, in NI.”

Detectives can be contacted via 101 or a report can be submitted online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Alternatively information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”