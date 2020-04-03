Watch: What on earth is going on in their minds? Disgust as Strabane shop worker held at knifepoint

An MLA has vented his frustration and disgust after a Strabane shopworker was held at knifepoint in an armed robbery.

Two males - described as being in their late teens - entered the Lisnafin Park shop at around 2pm on Thursday, April 2.

The SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan posted CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook. It showed one of the males brandish a knife inches from her face before demanding money.

She backs away and then appears to plead with the pair to calm down. They then flee the shop empty-handed.

"I am totally and utterly disgusted and frustrated with anger about this disgusting attack on this lovely and kind frontline worker," Mr McCrossan said.

"At a time when communities are pulling together to support each other in these difficult and challenging times, these two complete idiots decided to go to a small community shop in Lisnafin and threaten this member of our community with a knife.

"What on earth is going through their heads?"

He added: "Do something useful with your time, like helping the people of this area, not attacking them.

"Total bloody selfish idiots."

He urged anyone that may recognise the pair to contact police.

"I hope this lady is okay - we as a community are with you," he added.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and remains in police custody.