Watch: Where to catch glimpse of cruise liner Disney Magic on first visit to Northern Ireland

Belfast Harbour has welcomed the Disney Magic ship on its first ever call to Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Rapunzel and a host of other Disney stars are all on board, along with 3,650 passengers and crew.

The ship - part of the Disney Cruise Line operation - docked at Belfast Harbour at 6.15am on Wednesday morning and was welcomed by fans eager to catch a glimpse of the ship.

The ship has a scheduled sail-away time of 6.30pm on Wednesday.

"To guarantee a view of the ship, we advise viewing its departure from Belfast Lough from the coastline in Holywood or Jordanstown as there is no access permitted on the berth due to International Security Regulations," said a spokesperson.

The famous liner is painted in Mickey Mouse-inspired colours and is visiting Belfast as part of British Isles cruise lasting seven nights.

There are four captains on board the ship - the ship’s Captain, Captain Mickey, Captain Hook and Captain Jack Sparrow.

It's visiting Northern Ireland for the first time.

Its horn plays the first seven notes of When you Wish Upon a Star to herald the arrival of the 11-deck ship.

Guests on the ship can enjoy live shows in the Walt Disney Theatre, music and dance extravaganzas on deck and Rapunzel’s Royal Table, a restaurant inspired by the Disney hit.

There's also a range of fine-dining restaurants and an adults-only lounge inspired by Hollywood's famed piano bars.