Watch: William and Kate share moving clip of surprise reunion between NI dad and son

A heartwarming reunion between a Northern Ireland soldier and his young son has struck an emotional chord with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple shared the moving video showing Irish Guardsman Lance corporal Laverty surprising his son on a visit home.

Kensington Palace's official page reposted the clip, with the words: A sweet moment as Lcpl Laverty of the @IrishGuards, of which Prince William is Colonel, returns home from training to surprise his son."

The youngster, who is on a football pitch at the time, can be seen sprinting across the field before launching himself into his dad's arms.

Prince William, who is a dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was appointed as the regiment's first Royal Colonel in 2011. The Queen is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief.

The clip was posted on the Irish Guards' social media page, along with the caption: "Touching moment when Irish Guardsman Lcpl Laverty returns home to surprise his son in Northern Ireland.

"Maintaining #family and home life is recognised as a vital corner stone in a rewarding career within the British Army."