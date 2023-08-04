Watchdog dismisses Jamie Bryson complaint against SDLP councillor on behalf of East Belfast FC

Reported UVF chief Stephen Matthews (Mackers) as he arrives at court in Belfast in June.

The local government watchdog has dismissed a complaint by Jamie Bryson against an SDLP councillor who voiced concerns about East Belfast Football Club's alleged links to the UVF.

The grievance against Séamas de Faoite was lodged by the loyalist activist’s JWB Consultancy on behalf of the amateur league football club whose former head coach is awaiting trial in connection with a loyalist show of strength.

A statement from the Local Government Commissioner for Standards to the Irish News said: "We investigated allegations that comments by a councillor from Belfast City Council made in January 2023 breached the Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors.

"We found no evidence of a failure to comply with the code."

SDLP councillor Seamus de Foite

Mr de Faoite made a failed bid to halt £20,000 of funding from Belfast City Council until a report on governance of the club was completed.

At the time he said he had raised "tough questions about where public money goes".

The concerns centred on allegations and criminal charges facing “individuals who may still be on the board of East Belfast FC”.

But Mr Bryson accused the elected representative of making “a number of outrageous remarks in the media” which he said “broke the confidence” of a meeting.

The anti-protocol campaigner also complained to the PSNI about the Lisnarsharragh councillor, but police refused to investigate.

It’s understood Mr Bryson intends to appeal the outcome issued by the local government watchdog.

Stephen Matthews (59), nicknamed Mackers, of Pansey Street, has been charged with unlawful assembly and affray in relation to an incident at Pitt Park in the east of the city back in February 2021.

In June last year, he lost a High Court injunction and attempt to secure an anonymity order to stop the Sunday Life naming as the alleged head of the East Belfast UVF.

He stood down as manager of East Belfast FC when the 2021-22 season came to a close at the end of May.

Derek Lammy (57) was also charged in connection with the incident involving the gathering of up to 60 masked men.

A third suspect – Stephen Matthews’ son David Matthews (36) – had all charges against him thrown out in August 2022 due to insufficient evidence.

A previous council report confirmed all “necessary checks” had been undertaken on two separate occasions and indicated that the football club was compliant with the rules.