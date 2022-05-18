Watchdog queries Troubles payouts to students not born when relatives killed

Of the payments in 2020-21, 22 were to victims whose eligibility was based on trans-generational trauma. Stock image

The NI Audit Office has expressed concern a service for helping Troubles victims has been paying thousands of pounds in tuition fees for students not even born when their relative was killed.

The amount doubled during the pandemic, and in one case the person funded was born 26 years after the death occurred.

Comptroller and Auditor General Kieran Donnelly raises specific issues over the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) Education and Training Scheme in a report published today.

In 2020-21 there were 27 payments totalling £125,000 related to university or other educational fees, with each imbursement being above £4,000.

The year before just under half that number of payments was made (13), and around £62,000 distributed.

Of the payments in 2020-21, 22 were to victims whose eligibility was based on trans-generational trauma.

Mr Donnelly said 17 were made to victims bereaved of someone who “would not be considered a close relationship”.

In most cases, the relationship was “outside of the scope of the client’s close family, with many being bereaved of an uncle/aunt”.

He added: “A review of case files found that VSS relied primarily on referral letters and consultation documents from funded groups as confirmation of victims’ eligibility, with no evidence of a full and proper review having been carried out by VSS staff.”

Mr Donnelly said while he “completely accepts the impact of conflict-related incidents can be trans-generational”, he was concerned VSS did not appear to have clearly defined criteria in place to determine eligibility for the scheme, “which will naturally have implications for the total cost of delivering it”.

VSS chief executive Margaret Bateson said: “In all instances, victims and survivors who received funding under this scheme have current and prior poor mental health associated with trans-generational trauma.

“VSS continues to adapt services as we navigate the complexities of our service users’ needs.

“As a victim-centred organisation, it is essential to delicately balance the risks of traumatisation with seeking intrusive information.

“VSS changed its own internal policies in April 2021, prior to the NIAO audit, regarding the assessment and eligibility of this one scheme.

“We aim to achieve proportionate bureaucracy, and so we are seeking documentation retrospectively, which along with the new policy, we expect will resolve these findings.”

However, victims’ groups questioned the report’s findings.

Mark Thompson of Relatives For Justice said it “clearly does not understand inter-generational trauma or its impact”.

He added: “Families affected by conflict killings experience significant barriers to education and training for generations after the incidents — it is a measure of our transitional society as to how it practically supports these young people as they attempt to overcome those barriers.”

Sandra Peake of Wave Trauma Centre, which refers people to VSS schemes, said “trauma is not a black and white issue”.

“From a therapeutic perspective, if we have made any applications for young people in that way, it will be because the trauma very much resonating within the family home is having a very direct impact on the education process for that person,” she said.