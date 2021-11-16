Watchdog to assess claim Minister has a ‘conflict of interest’

Stormont standards commissioner to examine admissability of complaint

A Stormont watchdog is carrying out a “preliminary investigation” into the admissibility of a complaint about an alleged conflict of interest involving Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The Minister’s husband, Brendan Scott, is a senior adviser at PR company MW Advocate.

On official documents held by the Department for the Economy (DfE), he is also described as the Liaison Officer for EHA Exploration — one of the companies applying for a petroleum licence in Northern Ireland whose end goal is commercial extraction.

A complainant has written to Dr Melissa McCullough, the Assembly Standards Commissioner, about conflict of interest concerns regarding Ms Mallon.

In detailed submissions, the individual states: “I am concerned that Minister Mallon’s husband, Brendan Scott, is or was working for EHA Exploration Limited and that the Minister may not have declared a possible conflict of interest if this is the case.

“There is huge sensitivity surrounding the issue of petroleum licensing and the critical role that Minister Mallon and her Department have in maintaining, defending and enhancing the existing 2015 effective ban on fracking emanating from her Department on both health and environmental grounds.

"In the interest of public trust in the Minister, it is imperative that there is no perceived conflict of interest on her part in any decisions or actions she takes as Minister.”

In a statement, Brendan Mulgrew of MW Advocate said his company “has done no work on behalf of EHA since before Minister Mallon took up her role”.

The Department for Infrastructure said it does not have responsibility for petroleum licensing policy or deciding on licence applications for petroleum exploration.

In a response dated November 7, the Assembly Commissioner for Standards said she is “conducting a preliminary investigation into the admissibility of your complaint”.

Anyone is at liberty to make a complaint but until such time as it has been adjudicated upon and/or determined, there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing on the part of the individual against whom the complaint has been made.

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, Dr McCullough said the law prohibits her from disclosing any information on any complaint under investigation but “all admissible complaints” are investigated thoroughly.

Ultimately, Ministers who sit on the Executive, including Nichola Mallon, will decide which policy options go out to public consultation in the coming weeks.

However, a DfI spokesperson said: “The Department for Infrastructure does not have responsibility for petroleum licensing policy and the determination of petroleum exploration licence applications.

“In her role as Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has made clear on many occasions her commitment to the principles of public life.

"Minister Mallon has formally declared in the interests of openness and transparency and in line with her responsibilities as Minister, that her husband is employed by a public relations company.

“The Minister discussed the matter with the Department’s Permanent Secretary and declared any relevant interests as part of the Department of Finance’s scheme defining the categories of financial and other interests that are registrable by Ministers and special advisers.

“In the event that a conflict (actual or perceived) were to arise with her responsibilities either as Minister or as a member of the Executive, the Minister will follow all guidance and protocols covering conflicts of interest.”

At Cop26, Ms Mallon signed the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans. She said she has taken decisive action to ensure the planning system helps us tackle climate change.​​​​​​

This article was amended to add comment from MW Advocate.