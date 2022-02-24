Watchdog’s call for new approach to young victims as it's revealed 56% of sex crimes in 2021 committed against minors

The Children’s Commissioner has said a better support system is needed for young people after it was revealed more than half of all sexual crimes reported in 2021 were committed against minors.

Koulla Yiasouma has now called for introduction of the ‘Barnahus’ system here for victims.

Icelandic for ‘Children’s House’, it is an under-one-roof approach whereby abused youngsters are interviewed and medically examined for forensic purposes, assessed, and receive recovery services from professionals, all in the same location.

“This aims to prevent retraumatisation during the subsequent investigation and court proceedings,” she said.

“Barnahus is designed around the needs of children and young people, not the criminal justice system.”

PSNI statistics show children are the predominant victim group for sex offences here, with 56% (2,197) of all such recorded crimes last year being committed against under-18s

Speaking ahead of the launch of a report on the adoption of Barnahus, the children’s watchdog said there was a “robust body of evidence” detailing the weaknesses in the current system of investigating and prosecuting sexual crimes against children.

Research for the report was carried out by professionals from across criminal justice, health and social care, and the voluntary sector, and showed young people needed their experiences of sexual abuse “to be believed and validated”.

“They also talked about a loss of identity and their fear of sharing their experiences within the criminal justice system — all evidence that children have not been at the centre of these processes,” said Ms Yiasouma.

“They make the strongest case for why the system must change.”

Barnahus is in various stages of implementation in 22 countries, including England and the Republic.

She added: “We need a better system that supports them right through from disclosure to seeking justice and recovery.

“Our report builds on the Department of Justice scoping review from October 2019 and makes a clear statement that Barnahus is the most supported model in which to progress this.”

Sir John Gillen, who led an independent review of arrangements around the delivery of justice in instances of serious sexual offences, said the attitude towards Barnahus must be a “can do”, not “can’t do”.

He said: “We should be saying: what can we do here to do this? Because the concept is absolutely first class.

“It’s worked in Norway, Greenland, Denmark, Finland and Lithuania, it’s working in England.

“I’m just a bit concerned that you can sit down, if you’re a civil servant, and think of 100 reasons why all the money shouldn’t be spent here.

“You know children are being absolutely devastated by this whole process — that’s without price.”