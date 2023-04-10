Water pollution and smell concerns as rotting carcases of farm animals dumped along road

Disclaimer: Some may find the following content distressing

The carcasses of farm animals were found along the roadside in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone

Over a dozen dead calves were discovered dumped along the roadside in Co Tyrone

Plastic bags were found to contain body parts from animals, dumped along the roadside in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone

The rotting carcases of more than 10 dead calves and several sheep have been found by the roadside near a Co Tyrone village.

They were discovered on a route popular with local walkers, with more animal body parts uncovered in plastic bags near Fivemiletown.

It’s understood the dead animals were dumped along the Alderwood Road on Good Friday, but have now started to decompose and local Independent candidate Kevin McElvogue said the smell is now “unbelievable”.

“A number of residents area have contacted me regarding a terrible situation of dumping of a large number of animals on the road side and river,” he said.

“There’s at least 10 calves and a number of sheep. This is totally unacceptable in a rural environment where people walk and the smell is unbelievable.”

The side road is popular with local walkers and Mr McElvogue said he had alerted officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

He added that several of the decomposing animals, which include dead sheep and suspected lambs, have rolled into a small river close to the road.

“It’s a total shame, it’s a disgrace that they would do the like of this,” he said.

“When you see 10 dumped, that’s not just an ordinary farmer dumping one calf.

“Why didn’t they bury them, put them into the abattoir or incinerate them?”

Mr McElvogue said there were other potentially serious health concerns.

“There’s a small river that runs along the bottom and there is some of this stuff in the river, it’s polluting the waterway. That’s probably for humans to drink on down somewhere. But animals are drinking that water, there’s no doubt about that.”

The incident comes a day after around 40 lambs, some of them skinned, were found dumped at a beauty spot in Co Londonderry.

The lambs had been thrown into a river next to the Leighry Road car park at Binevenagh near Limavady and Mr McElvogue said the number of animals being dumped may give rise to other animal welfare concerns.

DAERA said farmers are legally responsible for disposing of their fallen stock, not the Department, and that those who illegally dump deceased animals are harming the reputation of the farming community.

“If a carcass is dumped on private land and the owner cannot be identified, then the landowner is responsible for disposing of it correctly,” DAERA said.

“Where a carcass is dumped in a river and is causing an obstruction to the flow of water, disposal is the responsibility of the Rivers Agency.

“Disposal of carcasses found on the banks of rivers, and those in the river not causing an obstruction are the responsibility of the adjoining landowner.

“Where a carcass is dumped elsewhere, including on public land or highways, and ownership of the carcass cannot be ascertained, responsibility for disposal rests with the local authority.

“It is vital for the agri-food and livestock industry that there is high public confidence in its ability to dispose of animal carcases, animal by-products and waste in a safe and sustainable manner.

“Local councils have powers to take actions against such fly-tipping and action may be taken against the owner of the carcass,” DAERA continued.

“Most farmers deal with their fallen stock responsibly, but unfortunately there is a small number of farmers who don’t and this can impact on the reputation of the rest.”