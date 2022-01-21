Waterfoot beach and caravan park at risk amid erosion and extreme weather damage

Councillors call for action on undermined Waterfoot sand dunes

A Co Antrim caravan park is in danger of being lost after significant damage and erosion was caused to a number of sand dune systems along a scenic section of the north coast over the winter.

The caravan park has had some of its foundations undermined by erosion, with a local politician suggesting that the entire beach was at risk of disappearing.

The dunes at Waterfoot, in particular, have seen significant damage.

Sinn Fein Councillor Oliver McMullan and the SDLP’s Margaret Anne McKillop called on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s estates team to take action.

Councillor McMullan said: “Something has to be done immediately before we lose the sand dunes completely.

“The top half of the beach and the caravan park at the back is in danger as well.

“If we leave it any longer we are going to lose the whole length of the beach.”

Councillor McKillop agreed and urged the council to seek expert advice.

“There has been extensive damage to the sand dunes at Waterfoot due to the seasonally high tides and extreme weather conditions,” she said.

“It’s heart-breaking to see the after-effects of the coastal erosion on the sand dunes.

“I have spoken to the [council’s] countryside officer on many occasions on what could be done [in the] short term and the long term.

“We need to explore all the different suggestions and look for some expert advice.

“In the short term, we need some action and we, as a committee, need to reinstate the chestnut pailing that has been destroyed and plant marram grass immediately to try and save the sand dunes at Waterfoot.”

Pailing is a type of wood fencing that allows air to pass through it.

Council head of tourism and recreation Peter Thompson confirmed the coast and countryside team was aware of the damage at Waterfoot.

He said: “There were a significant amount of very strong easterlies [winds], combined with high tides, that caused quite a bit of coastal damage along the eastern seaboard of our council area, including causing quite a bit of damage at Cushendall Caravan Park, undermining some of the foundations there.

“With regards to Waterfoot, the coast and countryside team has already met with the estates team, and has asked that we look into reinstatement of the chestnut pailing element of the site and to plant that area with marram grass, so that, in fact, has been actioned.”

When asked when remedial works would begin, he estimated it would happen within the next few weeks.

“We have some of the chestnut fencing in stock and the rest we are buying it in, so we will be getting it put up within the next number of weeks, as soon as we possibly can,” Mr Thompson said.

“This is a naturally recurring process. You can see at Whiterocks where a significant amount of erosion has taken place along our northern face of coastline as well.

“We have got to do our best to stabilise the dunes systems wherever possible, and that’s what we will endeavour to do at that site.”

Following the discussion, councillor McMullan said: “This is great news.

“At least the officials have recognised the need to begin work immediately, and it is a great result for this award-winning beach.”