Wayne Boylan murder: £10,000 reward offered for information on shotgun killers

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information on the first anniversary of the brutal shotgun murder of Wayne Boylan in Co Down.

The father of one was enjoying a night with friends at a house in Lower Dromore Road in Warrenpoint when two masked killers burst into the house with a shotgun and shot him.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also in the house, was struck in the face and neck by pellets from the blast.

Police now believe a dark coloured vehicle was used by the murderers and police are hoping to trace the movements of the car on the day of the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Did you see this car in or around the Lower Dromore Road or the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint at around 7.30pm?

"We know that after the murder this vehicle went towards Warrenpoint and entered Duke Street. Where did it go after this and who was in the vehicle?

Detective Chief Inspector Corrigan added: “Everyone is now back to work after the Christmas festivities, having spent precious time with family and friends. On Christmas day Wayne’s young son didn’t have that luxury.

"His father wasn’t there to share the day with him or see him opening his presents. No-one, especially children, should have to live with the legacy of having a loved one gunned down in cold blood.

“Wayne’s young son and family continue to live with the pain of his murder and the young woman who was injured on that fateful evening will endure the horror of what she witnessed for the rest of her life.

“We want to give them answers and justice, and they deserve to see Wayne’s killers behind bars.”

The charity Crimestoppers has offered £10,000 to anyone who gives information leading to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators of the murder.

DCI Corrigan said: “Today I would appeal to anyone who has information about this murder and who has not already come forward to please speak with my officers. Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring the perpetrators before the courts.

“If you do not want to speak with a police officer you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111. They guarantee 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts them and have always kept that promise.”

Susan Brew, regional manager for Northern Ireland at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “You may well know who was responsible and want to do the right thing but feel unable to speak directly to the authorities.

"Our charity is here for you. All you need to do is make a simple anonymous phone call to our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. You pass on what you know and we’ll do the rest whilst guaranteeing you stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

To be eligible for the reward of up to £10,000, information must not be passed to police but given to the charity Crimestoppers via Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.