Wayne Boylan murder: Third man arrested in Belfast following information appeal

Mr Boylan was shot in the head with a shotgun on January 18, 2019 after two men entered a property on the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint.

Police investigating the killing of 37-year-old Wayne Boylan in 2019 have arrested a third man on suspicion of his murder.

The 54-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area and is being held on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life.

It follows arrests of two men, aged 63 and 67, in the Warrenpoint area on Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also inside the property, sustained severe gunshot injuries.

All three arrested are currently in custody and assisting with police enquiries.

The arrests come after the murder was featured in episode four of the crime detection, prevention and awareness programme Crime NI on Monday.

Crimestoppers has also offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in relation to the murder.