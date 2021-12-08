Wayne Boylan murder: Three arrested men released by PSNI following questioning

Mr Boylan was shot in the head with a shotgun on January 18, 2019 after two men entered a property on the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint.

Three men who were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Wayne Boylan in Warrenpoint have all been released by police on Wednesday.

The men aged 54, 63 and 67-years-old were initially arrested on Tuesday, with a PSNI spokesperson confirming they have been released following questioning.

They said the investigation remains ongoing.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also inside the property, sustained severe gunshot injuries.

The arrests came after the murder was featured in episode four of the crime detection, prevention and awareness programme Crime NI on Monday.

Crimestoppers has also offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in relation to the murder.