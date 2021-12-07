Wayne Boylan murder: Two men arrested after PSNI runs appeal for information on Crime NI programme

Mr Boylan was shot in the head with a shotgun on January 18, 2019 after two men entered a property on the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Wayne Boylan in Warrenpoint after the PSNI ran an appeal for information on television show Crime NI.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also inside the property, sustained severe gunshot injuries.

It is believed that two masked males entered the flat via the front door. The two men, aged 63 and 67, were arrested in the Warrenpoint area on suspicion of murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of firearms with intent. Both men are currently in custody, assisting with enquiries.

The arrests come after the murder was featured in episode four of the crime detection, prevention and awareness programme Crime NI on Monday.

Crimestoppers has also offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in relation to the murder.