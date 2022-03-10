We are now living in ‘war-time conditions’, says Northern Ireland fuel poverty charity

There’s only so far you can turn down the thermostat. Photo: Monkey Business Images

The director of a fuel poverty charity has said “Northern Ireland has never witnessed anything” like the energy price hikes it is currently experiencing.

Pat Austin, director of National Energy Action in NI, said we are now living in “war-time conditions”, with home heating oil prices going up by 80% in the last fortnight.

Niamh Lynch, a mother-of-two from west Belfast, noted that while 500L of oil this time last year cost her £185, she is now having to pay almost over £400 more for the same amount.

“Price hikes are crippling individuals. Part of our intervention when working with hard-pressed families would be assessing their needs and maybe sticking a couple hundred litres of oil in for them,” said Pat.

"Usually it would cost around £125 and on Wednesday the same amount was £290. We are now in a wartime situation. The way we use and buy energy needs government intervention. We’ve got £300m sitting up, but because we’ve no Executive, we can’t get that signed off. We must find a way to get that out into people’s tanks, meters and engines.”

While only 4% of UK homes overall still rely on domestic home heating oil, it is the sole source of heat for 68% of households in Northern Ireland, and unlike gas and electricity here, it is unregulated.

“There’s a lot of households with boilers over 40 years old, no heating controls or thermostats in the houses either,” Pat continued. “I’ve never witnessed anything like this. People are at their wits’ ends. It’s impacting on their mental health. I was in a house with a woman and her five children who were still in their pyjamas at 2.45pm to stay warm, because she had run out of electricity and gas.”

Pat further urged the Government to take “urgent intervention” in helping all vulnerable people with energy costs. She commended the £200 one-off payment which will be rolled out to people in receipt of certain benefits from Friday, but said that “we also need those in working, lower income households” to receive similar help.

“We are now only able to help half of the number of people we were helping, because the crisis funds we have are being quickly depleted,” she said.

Analysts for the charity have also suggested the war in Ukraine could drive average bills to £3,000 per year, which could leave 8.5m UK households in fuel poverty by the end of 2022.