'We can still bring Lisa Dorrian's killers to justice': PSNI man's vow as family renew appeal for information on 2005 murder

A senior police officer has said he is determined to bring the killers of Lisa Dorrian to justice as her sister made an emotional new appeal for information.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy was speaking ahead of the 16th anniversary of the 25-year-old Bangor woman's disappearance on February 27 2005.

He said he believed that police still had a "good opportunity" to catch Lisa's killers and recover her body.

Mr Murphy accepted that those who know where Lisa's body is buried are unlikely to come forward to tell police directly, but said the information could be provided anonymously or via a third party.

"Whilst my focus is on justice and the recovery of Lisa's body, the focus of the Dorrian family is understandably entirely different," he said.

"I recognise that for those who know what happened, providing that evidence to the police might be a step too far at this point. It is possible though to help the Dorrian family out of the daily nightmare that comes with not having Lisa's body."

She was last seen alive at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park and police believe she knew her killer. There have been extensive searches of the area in an attempt to locate Lisa's body, including at a disused airfield in 2019.

Mr Murphy added: "Every year the Dorrian family relive this tragic event. However as time passes, they become more and more determined to find Lisa and lay her to rest and we become more resolute in helping them to do so."

He believes "a small number of people hold the key to us finding out what happened to her".

He explained that police planned to work with the public, colleagues, professionals and expert advisers to identify what searches should be conducted for Lisa's remains.

Lisa Dorrian

Lisa's sister Joanne Dorrian said they have received multiple tips but a small group of people are keeping the exact location a secret.

"Police believe that Lisa is down there, we do believe she is down there but it's such a vast area," she said.

"It sounds so simple, 'she's on the caravan park, just find her', but it's really difficult even with all the technology unless we know where she is.

"There is a very small group who know, even the fact they have been able to keep it quiet for so long, their loyalties are to each other, but they have to live with this, they have to live with knowing what they have done and what they put us through.

"I see that as some sort of justice outside of the courts, because I can't imagine having to live with that kind of information, when you close your eyes seeing things from that night and every time you hear the name Lisa bringing back what happened that night."

Joanne believes Lisa's disappearance led to their mother Pat's death in 2015.

"I have no qualms in saying that whoever killed Lisa also killed my mum," Joanne said.

"It was really tragic for the family, another blow between Christmas and New Year, an already difficult time of year now compounded by not having her but we take solace that they are together again now.

"It's our duty on earth to find Lisa and be able to bury her with mum."

Lisa's father John said all the family are waiting for is someone to talk. "From the very first day it was said by police that they needed someone to talk, and that's what we are waiting for, relationships to break up, people to come forward, anonymously if they have to," he said.

"But we would appreciate any information, any small bit of information. This is still an ongoing investigation, it is still current and we have good police officers working on it."

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 or talk anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.