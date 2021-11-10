We can’t let bus hijacking cowards drag us back to the bad old days, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

Infrastructure Minister vows to stand up to thugs after transport services disrupted again

Bus burning cannot become the new norm for protest, the Infrastructure Minister has warned after public transport services were disrupted for the second night in a row.

Nichola Mallon said it was “deeply frustrating” that a number of evening services, including routes in and out of Belfast, had been suspended and rerouted because of recent incidents of vehicle hijacking and burning in Newtownabbey.

Ms Mallon said she was determined to ensure services were provided to every community in Northern Ireland.

She also vowed that her department would not to be deterred by “thugs and cowards”.

The Protestant Action Force — a cover name for the UVF — claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.

Five Belfast bus routes were suspended from 6.30pm yesterday, with a number of diversions also put in place.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon speaking at Belfast Castle yesterday

Buses on the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road were affected, alongside a number of other routes.

Glider routes were largely operating as normal yesterday, bar a small number of diversions in the east of the city, as were railway services.

Drivers staged a walkout on Monday in protest against the attacks after a bus was set alight in Rathcoole on Sunday.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway called for “political leadership”.

In an update yesterday, Ian Campbell, director of service operations at Translink, described the situation as difficult.

“Safety remains our top priority and we are working hard to get services back to normal as quickly as possible for our passengers,” he added.

“We would like to thank the public for the many messages of concern and support, particularly for our bus drivers.

“These are very welcome as we work through these difficult circumstances.

“We will continue to monitor and liaise with the PSNI, our trade union colleagues and local communities to reassess the situation daily.”

Progressive Unionist Party leader Billy Hutchinson, whose party recently withdrew its support for the Good Friday Agreement, told Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra he wanted to see the situation resolved.

“We want to meet with trade unions. Our difficulty is that people weren’t able to get to work and weren’t able to get home,” he said.

“I want to know why [services in] other areas where there was rioting haven’t been suspended. This seems like people are being punished and they haven’t done anything.

“I have spoken to people about our assessment of this. We have to put the safety of the drivers first, but we need to know how and why Translink makes these decisions.

“Anybody carrying out riots or getting involved in riots for any reason, it will not do anything for whatever the protests are or whatever you’re doing.

“Everybody wants people to protest, they don’t want violence. Desist from it and allow the political process and the legal process to sort out what’s going to happen.

“I don’t want anybody ruining their lives by getting a criminal record.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said those behind the attacks needed to be identified so routes could go back to normal.

“We need to focus on a quick resolution so the staff that go to work every single day on Translink can feel safe. Our focus is those drivers and also the public,” he added.