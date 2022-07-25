‘We don’t need hassle like this’, says Ballymena businessman after two attempted burglaries made in the town

An attempted burglary was reported shortly after 5.30am at Diamonds newsagents in Ballymena

Police at the scene of an attempted burglary at Caldwells jewellers in Ballymena on Monday morning.

There have been reports of attempted burglaries at two popular Ballymena businesses on Monday morning.

Police were contacted by Diamond's newsagents on Broughshane Street and Caldwells jewellers on Church Street, with attempts were made to pull the shutter completely off Caldwells’ front.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: "It was reported just before 3am that two males attempted to gain entry to retail premises in the Church Street area of the town.

"A roller shutter was forcibly removed from its guides during the course of the incident. At this stage, it is believed that the suspects failed to gain entry and left the scene, empty-handed, in a white van.

"Both suspects were described as having their faces covered.

“A second report was received shortly before 5.25am, that sometime overnight, an attempt was made to gain entry to retail premises in the Broughshane Street area.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to a shutter but at this stage, it is believed that entry was not gained and nothing was taken."

Eugene Diamond, who has been running his newsagents in the town for over 40 years, said that “life is too tough at the minute for small retailers without hassle like this”.

"There’s damage done and the locking system has been broken completely. The minute I saw the door, I knew they had tried to get in,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Eugene added that he reported the incident to police shortly after 5.30am on Monday morning, but by 8am, officers still had not arrived to the scene as they were still dealing with a similar situation at Caldwells.

"I’ve been burgled many a times and someone tried to burn the shop down before. Over the years now it’s been tough enough, but the whole back of my shop has been bricked up. There’s no windows – you’re sort of just a fortress,” he explained.

"You just don’t know who it is. It’s a sad situation. This morning, with the damage to the door and locking system, I’m going to be maybe £200 or £300 down before I turn any profit this week.

"That’ll be out of my pocket. You don’t make insurance claims willy nilly because it’s costly in the end – your premiums go up.

"You don’t need this hassle. It gives you a bad stomach,” he added.

The PSNI added: "Enquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 204 25/7/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”