We gave blood and tears in hunt for Noah Donohoe, volunteer tells new BBC documentary The Search

Volunteers: Search and rescue teams in north Belfast look for missing Noah Donohoe. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

A new TV documentary series following Northern Ireland’s Community Rescue Service will show how volunteers gave their “blood, sweat and tears” to help find Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

The late schoolboy’s mother, Fiona Donohoe will also appear in the first episode of The Search, which will be broadcast on BBC One NI on Monday, June 7 at 10.45pm.

The series, which will begin with a one-hour Covid-1 9 special, follows the efforts of Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers, known as Search And Rescue Technicians (SRTEC) as they embark on searches to help find high-risk missing people in difficult conditions.

The search for 14-year-old Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, will feature in the first episode.

The schoolboy was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.

The disappearance of the young teenager prompted a huge search operation involving hundreds of volunteers from the community in north Belfast and beyond.

The searches were directed by the CRS, which categorised his disappearance as “priority” after Fiona revealed she knew something was wrong when her son didn’t contact her after leaving his south Belfast home to travel to Cave Hill to meet friends.

“The word joy just encapsulates Noah. He played the cello at school, was in the choir, part of St Malachy’s rugby team. He gave everything on the rugby pitch. He gave everything to life,” she said.

Starting the search in the north Belfast beauty spot, Sean McCarry told the programme-makers there is a “real sense of urgency” when the missing person involved is a child.

Another volunteer said: “It is mentally and physically exhausting, but we won’t stop until we find them.”

Noah’s aunt, Niamh Donohoe, praised the CRS volunteers for their efforts in trying to find the schoolboy, saying: “We knew there was never a minute or hour they weren’t looking, or that they were searching. There was always hope when you knew they were out there.”

Fiona also praised the hundreds of people in the local community who joined in the search for Noah, insisting: “They put themselves in my shoes as a parent and they all went out searching.

“There is not a word invented, a word above thank you.”

Nearly seven days after the search started, the programme shows the devastating moment Sean broke the news that Noah’s body had been discovered in a storm drain.

“I just had to step away from everybody and take a moment to myself,” said one volunteer.

Another volunteer called Tory added: “That was the one search everybody gave their blood, sweat and tears to.

“I can say without a doubt that we tried our best for him and his family.

“I was really proud of my team but it was devastating and there was a lot of tears shed that day. It was really tough.”

In tears herself, Fiona says that it was a “horrible day” when her son was found, adding: “Looking back I’m so grateful I was able to see my baby.”

Niamh said of Noah: “He was just a gift from God. He was just a beautiful wee soul.”

The programme will also follow the team as they search land and waterways to return a loved one, a dementia patient, to his family safely.