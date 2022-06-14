‘We have almost 6,000 people being denied access to a doctor, but if you’re willing to pay £70 you’ll see one straight away’: Claims GP care in Fermanagh and Omagh is worst in UK

Problems in the sector are set to worsen as the impending closure of Dromore and Trillick, Co Tyrone

Calls have been made for GP services to be directly contracted amid fears of a crisis facing the west of Northern Ireland.

Problems in the sector are set to worsen as the impending closure of Dromore and Trillick, Co Tyrone, practices looms.

The Department of Health has confirmed “intensive efforts” are ongoing to secure a contractor to take over, while the Western Health and Social Care Trust said it is not involved or assisting as it “does not provide GP services”.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week.

Independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh told members that access to primary care and GPs “is critical in so many regards leading to quicker, better, less costly treatment”.

“Yet we are looking at over 5,000 people being denied access to that,” he added.

Stressing this is not a new phenomenon, Mr O’Cofaigh said: “This has been going on for years. Around five years ago, a doctor from the British Medical Association said we were going to have the worst crisis in GP care in this area, across the whole of the UK. And so, it has come to pass. I don’t believe it’s mismanagement but instead is actively part of the privatisation agenda.”

Councillor O’Cofaigh continued: “Unfortunately it is continually common today to speak to people who are paying to see a GP because they cannot wait. The reality is we will not see action. All sorts of excuses will be found.

“The displaced patients will perhaps be drafted into other overworked practices. The results will be horrific.

“Waits to even speak to a GP probably won’t be allowed as patients will speak to an ANP (Advanced Nursing Practitioner) instead.

“But if you’re willing to pay £70 for a GP consultation, you’ll see one straight away.

“That’s what this is all about — privatisation. This is driven, not just from London but also unfortunately in Belfast, in my opinion.”

Mr O’Cofaigh suggested direct contracting of GPs.

This is where GPs are directly contracted by the Trust as opposed to in a corporate business/practice.

He added: “The only way we’ll save GP services is by direct contracting. This has happened in Portadown when the GP service there collapsed.

“Direct contracted GP services were provided so why isn’t that being done here? I wish I was wrong, but I strongly feel that is the only way to save services.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Heath said “intensive efforts” are continuing to secure a contractor to take over GP services at Dromore and Trillick practice.

“A number of potential avenues are being explored. Dr Declan Morgan has been the sole contract holder for Dromore and Trillick Practice since July 1, 2020. His period of notice runs until June 30, 2022, and patients should continue to contact the practice as usual,” they said.

“If no contractor be can identified at that point, under the GMS Contract, patients registered with Dr Morgan, Dromore/Trillick would be dispersed to GP Practices in the local area.

“We would like to thank patients for their on-going patience and support for staff during this period.”

A Western Trust spokesperson responded: “The Trust is not assisting with service provision issues with the Dromore and Trillick GP practices as it does not provide any GP services.

“GP practices requiring support will seek that through discussion with the GP Federation and the Department of Health.”