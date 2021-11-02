We must do more to encourage Catholics to join PSNI, insists Kelly

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly believes more work must be done to encourage Catholics to join the PSNI as the force launches its new recruitment drive today.

As of July this year, 32% of PSNI officers were from a Catholic background, with 66% from a Protestant background.

In a recruitment drive last year, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said increasing the number of Catholic police officers could be solved by first encouraging people from the community to join the force as civilian staff.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the rebranding of the RUC to the PSNI.

The Patten Report on policing reform in Northern Ireland recommended the name change which was a key part of the peace process.

Upper Bann MLA Ms Kelly said this week’s anniversary was an “important milestone” for the PSNI and is the perfect opportunity to recommit to the principle of a shared police force.

She added that the PSNI, as a shared police force, was a “significant departure from the institutionalised sectarianism represented by the RUC”.

“It is a matter of great regret that the British Government dropped its original commitment to 50:50 recruitment and as a result an initial surge in Catholics joining the service has fallen away,” said Ms Kelly.

“Catholics now make up just 32% of the police service and without action this is likely to fall even further in the years to come.

“The SDLP has always encouraged Catholics to consider a career in the PSNI and I’m repeating that call today.”

Ms Kelly said despite attempts from “some narrow-minded elements in our communities” to dissuade Catholics from considering a job in policing, it is a career to be proud of.

“Police officers perform a vital role in our society, they protect the public and keep our communities safe, often placing themselves at great risk,” she stated.

“Our police service isn’t perfect, they still get things wrong, like we all do, but we have come a long way over these past two decades.

“Joining the police provides people with a wide range of opportunities, the chance for career progression and to provide a good life for your family.

“We need to do everything we can to encourage more Catholics to join the PSNI so that we have a police service that is truly representative of our society.”