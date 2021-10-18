We must make computers like the human brain to save planet, says QUB expert

Current tech ‘is a massive drain on energy resources’

Modern computers must become more like the energy-efficient human brain in order to save the planet, according to a Queen’s University academic.

Professor Roger Woods said it was “a global necessity” in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with the water required to cool data centres already causing shortages.

It comes as an independent report published today from eFutures, a UK-wide network led by Prof Woods, predicted computer use could drain over a fifth of the world’s electricity by the time a child born today becomes a teenager.

This contrasts hugely from the “astonishingly power efficient” human brain, which takes just 20 watts to rapidly complete complex tasks computers are currently not capable of.

Data centres currently use up more than 12% of electricity generated in the UK, well behind a target in the EU Green Deal that they should be carbon neutral by 2030.

Prof Woods, Dean of Research in the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Science at QUB, said the report was timely ahead of the COP26 United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow later this month.

“We need to act now to reduce the carbon footprint of computing, including that generated by AI, and machine learning and its algorithms. It is a global necessity,” he said.

“More than 70 data centres are housed in Ireland alone, with each of these using up to 500,000 litres of water per day. In summer this led to a water shortage in the country.”

He added that moving to a “lower-power way of computing” inspired by the human brain was the only way to become sustainable.

“It could help to lower greenhouse emissions and avoid water shortages in future, but it is also paramount to ensuring that computing is capable of functioning properly in a modern, high-tech world,” he said.

Elsewhere China, Europe and the US have already started to research brain-inspired computing.

The new report recommends the UK must catch up in order to have any sort of competitive advantage, and has called for a large-scale research programme on brain-inspired computing and the construction of a national centre of excellence.

The report has been endorsed by prominent Austrian tech entrepreneur Hermann Hauser. He said: “AI and machine learning has been one of the great events in science over the last decade or two.

“However, this leaves us with a puzzling fact. Why is it that a human brain, consuming 20 watts, can outperform a supercomputer consuming many kilowatts? It is this puzzle that brain-inspired hardware is trying to understand and make progress with.

“The UK has an excellent base to make contributions in this field, we have many excellent groups working on this problem.”

Prof Woods said the sheer scale of the demand placed on computer technology meant it was no longer fit for purpose.

“The current architectures cannot support the needs of AI that are coming towards us,” he added.

“Brain-inspired computing offers an intriguing and radically different approach that is remarkably power-efficient. Focusing on a centre of excellence in this area is timely.”