We must never return to the violence of the past, says son of Provo victim

The relatives of a man murdered by the IRA 40 years ago today have described the immense hole that still exists within their family and the hope that there is never a return to violence in Northern Ireland.

William Clarke and his wife Elizabeth lived in Castlederg with their four children when he was ambushed and killed on August 3, 1980 by three Provisional IRA gunmen who shot his car at least 22 times.

Mr Clarke, who was 59 and a member of the Ulster Defence Regiment as well as the owner of a small family farm in Killen Co Tyrone, had been travelling across the border to Pettigo to deliver potatoes to a friend when he was murdered.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, his son Derek (66) who was just 26-years-old when his father was killed, described how each year is still just as painful for his family.

"The 40th anniversary is a big day and always a very emotional day for everybody in the family," he explained.

"Your father and mother are two very important people to have in your life and so it was a big loss to us.

"It was a huge loss to my mother of course most of all when my father was originally killed.

"Time though is a great healer. If you believe enough in God you will always get through. The sad part is that we have a lot of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who never saw their grandfather and that is an important part of the hurt.

"That is what annoys me in life, that for my two sons, their grandfather was taken away and they never got to meet him."

Derek's father William is one of a number of victims of the Troubles who is commemorated in a memorial quilt by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a group which represents victims and survivors of terrorism.

The 'Terrorism Knows No Borders' quilt features William Clarke on his farm picking potatoes alongside other victims of violence.

Speaking about William on the anniversary, SEFF's director of Services Kenny Donaldson paid tribute to the man and his surviving family who have had to live so many years with the loss.

"William Clarke, known as Bill, was a hard working family man whose life was stolen away by Provisional IRA terrorists," said Mr Donaldson. "His crime in the eyes of the terrorists who extinguished his life was his membership of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

"William was born in 1921 and grew up part of a farming family near the village of Killen, Castlederg, he was the second eldest of a family of eight.

"The Clarke cottage was famous as a gathering point for the musicians of the area and the regular ceili evenings brought most of the people from the surrounding areas to the cottage.

"Because of this childhood experience he retained a lifelong passion for music and dance.

"Bill supplemented the growing family's needs by planting potatoes and rearing livestock in the small holding he had at his former home in Killen.

"Bill not only produced enough food for his own family but was generous with the surplus he grew, giving it to friends and extended family.

"William Clarke's life mattered; to his family, to his colleagues and to his friends. He was murdered for purely ethnic and sectarian motivated reasons and the legacy of his murder meant much pain and hardship for the family.

"They have borne their grief and loss with immense dignity, like so many others on our borderlands and beyond."

For William's son Derek, while the annual date always comes with the sadness of looking back, he wanted to stress the need to hope for the future.

"A lot of people have been injured and murdered in the Troubles and there hasn't been a lot done about it. You have to live on ultimately," said Derek.

"I'm not blaming everyone for what happened. No matter what you say you cannot change the past.

"We must look forward to the future and hope these things never happen again."