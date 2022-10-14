‘We need evidence in order to successfully prosecute’: PSNI appeals to community to help bring Sean Fox’s killers to justice following criticism over unsolved murders

The funeral of Sean Fox (inset) took place at Christ the Redeemer Church in Lagmore. Picture: Pacemaker

The PSNI has defended its handling of investigations into more than a dozen murders in north and west Belfast after the force was slammed by a prominent priest.

Fr Paddy McCafferty questioned why detectives have failed to catch the “utterly ruthless” gunmen responsible for a series of murders over the past decade.

The clergyman was speaking days after he buried the latest victim, Sean Fox (42), who was shot 20 times in just 21 seconds in front of more than 100 people.

It has prompted Belfast district commander chief superintendent Darrin Jones to promise increased resources across the west of the city will continue in the aftermath of the “deplorable” killing which took place in Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on October 2.

“Detective colleagues from our Major Investigation Team continue to investigate the horrific murder of Mr Fox and a number of other murders,” he said.

“We need the community to work with us and come forward to tell police what they know about the people who carry out these heinous murders.

“We need evidence in order to successfully prosecute and it is by working together that we can obtain better outcomes.

“I appreciate that can be difficult for some people but there are many avenues available to report information including Crimestoppers which has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.”

The senior policeman is particularly interested in gathering mobile phone footage from those who were in the club watching football when the killers opened fire.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution,” Mr Jones added.

“It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.

“The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.”

PSNI's Belfast District Commander Darrin Jones.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Fr McCafferty described the PSNI’s failure to solve the spate of murders is an “indictment of the entire system of law and order” in Northern Ireland.

The priest also said it “beggars belief” that gunmen are able to act with “impunity” casting a shadow of doubt over “the protective power” of the police.

“I know people who have told the police certain things and no action has been taken,” he claimed while lamenting the heartbreak and grief caused by the serious drug problem in his community.

The SDLP is to challenge the PSNI over its record, with the killers of more than a dozen other men over the last decade still at large.

Victims include Danny McClean (54), Edward Gibson (28), Dan Murray (55), Ray Johnston (28), Kieran McManus (26), Warren Crossan (28) and Tommy Crossan (43).

Chief superintendent Jones said he understands people’s frustration as he promised to listen to their concerns.

“We are very mindful that this violent murder has left the community in shock,” he said.

“The public will continue to see increased resources across west Belfast as we work alongside our Major Investigation Team, other specialist officers and colleagues to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.

“We are absolutely committed to bringing Sean’s killers to justice, but we really need the continued support and help from the local community to do this.

“I will continue to meet local representatives to discuss this and other local concerns.”