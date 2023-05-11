‘We need to do things differently’ says former top judge appointed to head Troubles legacy body

A former senior judge appointed to head a new Troubles legacy body said he recognises there is a need “to do things differently”.

Sir Declan Morgan, who served as Lord Chief Justice, is set to be appointed chief commissioner of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The ICRIR will provide information to families, victims and survivors of Troubles-related deaths and serious injury, and to promote reconciliation.

It will be established once the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill – currently passing through Parliament – receives Royal Assent.

Sir Declan said: “I recognise the importance of this role. My experience of the current system of dealing with Northern Ireland’s past means that I know we need to try to do things differently.

"I know that trust and confidence in the system that serves the people is vital. Our society deserves to move forward and embrace a shared future.

“The importance of reconciliation is known by all those who have been impacted by the Troubles and its legacy. For each and every person that will mean something different.

"I want to engage with all those affected so that the new Commission can be designed in the way that best serves their and Northern Ireland society’s needs.”

Sir Declan was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1976 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 1993.

In 2004, he was appointed a judge of the High Court and knighted.

He succeeded Sir Brian Kerr as Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland in 2009, retiring in July 2021.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed Sir Declan’s appointment on Thursday.

“Sir Declan brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland from 2009-2021,” he said.

"A hallmark of his distinguished career has been his commitment to addressing Northern Ireland’s past.

"I am confident that he will bring the highest level of experience, expertise and integrity to this post which will help build public confidence in the ICRIR."

The appointment will not take place until the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill receives Royal Assent.

Mr Heaton-Harris promised to take account of any further considerations and final requirements of Parliament.

The ICRIR is a key component of the legislation currently progressing through Parliament, as part of the Government’s pledge to address the extremely complex and sensitive legacy of Northern Ireland’s past.

It is being established as an arm’s length body that will operate independently of government.

The ICRIR will have full police powers to conduct criminal investigations as part of any review and will be able to produce findings in a similar way to an inquest. To maximise the potential to recover information, it will also be able, following thorough due process, to grant immunity from prosecution.

It will operate separately from Government and be led by an independent Board of Commissioners.

"Sir Declan, a former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, will begin work from early next month to identify other commissioners and to consider how the new Commission will carry out its role,” an NIO spokesperson said.

"He will lead the process to recruit the Commissioner for Investigations.”

The latter role is currently being advertised to seek the broadest possible field of experienced candidates in line with fair and open competition rules.

Officials insist that any appointment will be based on merit.

The deadline is set to be extended until June 1 to allow the new chief commissioner a chance to lead the appointment process and form a panel.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill establishes a new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (“the ICRIR”).

The ICRIR is to be led by a board consisting of a number of commissioners and will have collective responsibility for setting the strategic direction of the group to enable it to deliver its objectives.

Key functions include carrying out reviews of Troubles related deaths deciding whether to grant immunity from prosecution to individuals who share details of non sexual Troubles-related offences.