‘We run the Jedward account’: Kneecap reacts to tweets urging King to ‘hand back six counties’

Hip-hop group Kneecap have joked they are “running” the Twitter account of pop duo Jedward after the singers urged King Charles III to “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland.

The twins tweeted on Saturday: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”

They later said: “People in denial about Britain’s Imperialist past need to get a grip. Change is hard when your education is a censored version of history.”

Kneecap appeared to approve of the tweets and said two of their members were running Jedward’s account. They later told the pair “go ahead”.

The hip-hop trio have become well-known for their anti-unionist rhetoric and controversial music in the past.

Last month, they were heavily criticised for unveiling a mural depicting a burning PSNI Land Rover

In 2019, the west Belfast outfit defended their advert for an upcoming tour, which featured the then DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire.

Earlier that year, the group was also condemned for its "outrageous behaviour" after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at the Empire pub in south Belfast, which had been visited by now-Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate a day earlier.

Earlier this week, former Corrie actor Charlie Lawson also responded to Jedward’s tweet. “Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!” he said.

His reply was met with both support and criticism with one user accusing Lawson of being a “snowflake” while others responded that his reply was “well said”.

Oh, shut up ! — Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) September 12, 2022

The former soap star was recently selected to present the live coverage of the Twelfth of July marches along with former DUP leader and First Minister Dame Arlene Foster.

Lawson was also invited to light an Eleventh Night bonfire in Co Fermanagh ahead of this year's July 12 celebrations.

It was later confirmed his involvement in lighting the bonfire was being investigated by the Environment Agency over claims the pyre contained "waste".