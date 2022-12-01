We take a look at 20 free and creative ways to pose your Elf on the Shelf this December

You’ll already have most of these things at home and it will add a little magic to the month

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas favourite for many families with children — but it can be challenging at the best of times to think of daily adventures for Santa’s little helpers.

Especially in the current climate as the cost of living continues to tighten its grip on families everywhere it’s hard to find the extra money to be creative.

So from felt tip pens to toilet roll — we have rounded up some inexpensive and easy ways to create exciting moments and antics for the little elf.

Hopefully our inventive tips and tricks will help you to place the elf with things you probably already have at home:

1. With some toilet roll, you can have a naughty elf redecorate the Christmas tree.

2. Get a white piece of paper and felt tip markers, then colour it in like a Twister board for elf Twister.

3. Wrap your elf up in a clean face cloth and have him chill in the fridge.

4. Even elves need sick days — write your elf a sick note and give him some tissues. You could also stick multi-coloured circles cut out of paper on him and say he has Christmas pox.

5. You could have his head burst out of the cereal box for your kids to find.

6. Get a few empty tins and some toothpicks, and have your elf join a rock band. You can upcycle the tins with markers and some paper.

7. Hang your daredevil elf from some of your Christmas lights, Indiana Jones-style.

8. Make sure the kids know the elf is telling Santa all about how good or bad they are with a letter from him. Give him a pen and set him next to it.

9. Hide your elf inside a ‘snowman’ made of three rolls of toilet paper. On the first roll, draw a snowman face and some buttons and a scarf on the second. Stack all three together and put your elf inside.

10. If you have a pet at home, you could attach him to your pet’s collar for a quick ride.

11. Have the elf complete a jigsaw — even better if it’s Christmas themed!

12. Put headphones on him so he can listen to some festive classics.

13. Place him inside a jar with a ‘help’ sign so the kids can rescue him.

14. Let him join in at breakfast by drinking some orange juice from a carton with a straw.

15. With some sprinkles, glitter or even polystyrene balls, have him make snow angels. This one is only for those who don’t mind a little bit of clean-up afterwards.

16. Hide him in the cutlery drawer for little ones to find before dinner.

17. Keep chocolate wrappers and surround him with them. If you think he’s overindulged, create a sign that says he has a sore tummy from eating so much.

18. Cut out a snowflake from some paper and give him some toy scissors so he can do some arts and crafts.

19. It’s a hard life for an elf. Make him an eye-mask from some scrap fabric or paper and let him curl up for a nap.

20. Get a marker and have him draw funny faces on fruit.