‘We watched the fire burn on the ground’: Arlene Foster speaks about her escape from Rhodes

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has said she “feels so sorry” for holidaymakers from the UK trapped in Greece, as wildfires continue to grip Rhodes.

She described initially being “oblivious” to the fires on the island – until a restaurant where she visited was burnt to the ground.

Up to 10,000 British nationals are thought to be on the Greek island, which has been ravaged by flames, and holiday firms are scrambling to get them home.

Speaking to GB News, Dame Arlene recounted her experience.

"The thing is I had a wonderful holiday and was quite oblivious to what was going on on other parts of the island until Saturday when I was due to leave (that evening),” she said.

"We had been to such beautiful places in Rhodes, including a gorgeous little restaurant by the beach – and on Saturday evening I found out it was completely burnt to the ground.

"The place where I had been all day on Thursday...and on Saturday evening, my daughter looked at Twitter and it was burnt to the ground.

"When we were taking off on early Sunday morning, we could look back and see the fires raging on the ground. I had been walking around the town that day, no one was concerned but when I got to the airport that’s when I got concerned.”

Dame Arlene said she was “very fortunate” that they had managed to escape the chaos after multiple holiday providers subsequently cancelled flights in and out of the island.

Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from Rhodes after many holidaymakers had to resort to escaping to the beach to escape the extreme weather conditions.

The Greek island of Corfu has also experienced serious fires across the island, with 2,500 people evacuated from the island.

"The lovely people of Rhodes who work and live there, who were telling us they don’t make much money during the winter, are now devastated,” Dame Arlene continued.

"I’m told they have fires most summers but this is certainly the worst they’ve had in many years.”

Upon returning to Northern Ireland, the politician turned broadcaster tweeted and said she is watching the news reports of the fires across the island.

She Tweeted: “Watching the terrible story of the fires in the Greek island. I came home from Rhodes on Sunday and feel so sorry for all those wonderful people in Rhodes who have lost their homes and livelihoods and wish safe passage to all those trying to get home to the UK.”

Despite the chaos she escaped, Dame Arlene said she wouldn’t let the emergency situation put her off Rhodes for a future holiday.

“I would go back, particularly because the tourist season is their biggest industry. They were so lovely and wonderful people. This is devastation for them,” she said.

Airlines flying to both Rhodes and Corfu are set to resume flights from tomorrow to bring UK holidaymakers home whilst the Foreign Office has said they are monitoring the situation.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell urged British tourists in Rhodes to "stick very close to your tour company, they know best what you should do.”