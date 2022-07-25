‘We were assured this wouldn’t happen again...’ Anger in Eglinton palpable after flooding hits again

Eglinton resident Greta Mooney at her sandbagged front door. Saturday night was the second time in five years that her home was flooded

People in Eglinton have told of their deep frustration after homes were flooded for the second time in just five years — despite assurances the area would be protected.

Walking through the village yesterday morning, evidence of frantic attempts to save properties could be seen in the sandbags stacked up high.

Some houses had newly-fitted flood defence barriers in front of their doors in a bid to hold back the deluge.

Sadly, a number of others lay empty, with skips outside as residents suffered the same fate as in 2017.

Greta Mooney’s home was devastated by flooding back then.

With her life’s possessions piled high to save them from damage, she told the Belfast Telegraph she was “gutted” having to deal with it all again.

On Saturday evening she fought desperately to save her home.

Ms Mooney explained: “An old neighbour of ours when we were children brought me down three sandbags.

“He came down with his 13-year-old wee girl, who was crying.

“She was worried about her home, saying: ‘My mammy and daddy won’t have the money to fix the house again’. Neither have I.

“I had a special needs child here, my granddaughter.

“I stayed in the house and I saw the clear water trickling under the door and knew then that I was going to be in bother.”

A rush for sandbags meant there were not enough to go round as people who experienced flooding before feared the worst — a dark cloud that continually hangs over this community.

Ms Mooney added: “People were trying to protect their properties and I don’t blame them in the least bit.

“We just had to rally round. I’m feeling completely drained, I didn’t get to my bed until half four in the morning.

“When I did get to bed, I couldn’t sleep.

“It’s just a terrible, terrible handling. I never, ever thought this would happen again. We were assured this wouldn’t happen again.”

Only one company was willing to insure Ms Mooney’s property after 2017.

Now, along with other residents, she’s worried about getting cover in future.

Independent councillor Graham Warke, who was in the village to help out, said concerns mounted on Sunday as another weather warning was issued.

He praised farmers for bringing slurry tanks to pump water out of the area.

“We’ve been through this five years ago down here, and one thing about this community is that they do rally together,” he added.

“But it’s just heartbreaking — you have an older resident here whose home has been flooded again.

“Five years ago Greta lost her house and this happens again. It’s just so sad.”

However, there was also palpable anger in the community.

A number of men standing outside their homes pointed to what they deemed the “main problem” of inadequate drainage systems in the area.

They said if it wasn’t for the intervention of the farmers more homes would have suffered.

They want more efforts to clear culverts, more water pumps and more sandbags to be available if flooding is forecast.

Eglinton Community Centre manager Debbie Caulfield said the damage was nowhere near as bad as 2017 — but only because of the resilience and organisation of the villagers.

Around 25 homes and 12 businesses were impacted, whereas around 130 families were displaced as a result of the flooding five years ago.

“The water was pretty bad but we kind of knew the risk areas more this time round,” she explained.

“It was a lot of hard work from volunteers — the help from some of the young farmers and the cricket club, who came out in force.”

As regards proposed flood defences for the area, she added: “Apparently, it is still at the design stage.

“People are shellshocked at the moment, but they are raising questions about why flood alleviation hasn’t progressed as residents would have expected.

“The lack of information is frustrating for people.

“There is no sign of the capital works beginning yet.

“Quite substantial flood defences were to go in, and they were to reroute the river to calm it down to let it meander a bit more. These changes made engineering sense.

“We were told this was a viable scheme. But we haven’t a clue where all that stands.”

She added: “Low lying areas will be at risk in Eglinton. But the flood alleviation scheme was meant to take away a substantial portion of that risk.

“There may be times when we have to sandbag houses, but it wouldn’t be as critical.”

Ms Caulfield warned against building more houses in areas prone to flooding, and said the Government needed to take climate change seriously.

“People say it’s great and you should be glad of investment — yeah, until the time we have to get those householders out on boats with Foyle Search and Rescue,” she said.

“The idea of putting people in social housing on a floodplain on land that is poorly drained... I just think it’s immoral.”