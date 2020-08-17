'We will miss him more than words can say' - James Nesbitt in moving tribute as dad laid to rest

A crowd of several hundred mourners gathered in Castlerock to help TV and film star James Nesbitt bid an emotional farewell to his father.

At a simple ceremony in the front garden of his home, family and friends heard Nesbitt say how proud his father Jim was of all his family.

A former primary school headmaster, James Nesbitt Snr died on Friday, aged 91.

And while he took centre stage for a few moments to say some words of thanks, Nesbitt - who became a household name in the UK thanks to his leading role in hit TV show Cold Feet - said the real stars of his family were his three sisters, Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea, who had cared for their father until his death.

"We will all miss dad terribly," said Nesbitt (55), also Chancellor of Ulster University as well as being a household name for a glittering career on the small and big screens.

"We loved him because he loved us."

Read more Footballer hails loyal fan Jim as his winners' medal is returned

In a nod to his father's love of football, Nesbitt spoke in front of a display which included a picture of his father's footballing hero George Best, with the legend's famous Manchester United number 7 shirt clear for all to see.

Among mourners were representatives from James Snr's beloved Coleraine Football Club

They included manager Oran Kearney (right) and player Eoin Bradley, who struck up a great relationship with Jim Snr while travelling to and from matches around the country - so much so that Bradley presented his 2018 Irish Cup winners' medal to Jim - one of the club's greatest, lifelong supporters - and something he had cherished ever since.

Addressing the crowd, Nesbitt described his father as a man who loved to talk, loved his music, loved his sport and had taught his children well.

James 'Jim' Nesbitt Snr was the former headmaster of a primary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane, and the family later moved to the university town of Coleraine.

"He never stopped questioning his faith. He never stopped challenging his belief, right up to his death," his son said.

Jimmy Nesbitt helps to carry the coffin

Jimmy Nesbitt with his father James Snr

Jimmy Nesbitt speaks to mourners outside the family home

Oran Kearney

"His was an inquisitive mind.

"He was a man of strong opinions certainly, but he wasn't too proud to let others occasionally shift him.

"He was an enthusiastic and effusive talker to say the least but, believe it or not, he was a great listener and shortly before his death he had been writing a history of his life.

"You can imagine how long that took," the Bloody Sunday film star told mourners.

"He was also planning for his funeral and he wrote: 'I would like to dedicate this reading to all those paid or unpaid, family or strangers who have cared for me in my years of affliction. I suppose I am a rather elderly, widowed, orphan'.

"This reading, to my mind, sums up Dad. Dad bled love.

"I want to thank all who have been in Dad's life - his beloved wife and my mother May, and his sisters, his daughters and nieces and his friends, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all those who he adored and loved."

He continued: "Dad was so proud of Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea. They cared for him and loved him, he adored them and was so proud.

"It wasn't always easy and Kathryn probably saw that more than most as she dedicated so much of the last year of his life looking after him.

"There's no hierarchy of grief. Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea will miss dad terribly and they will miss him because they loved him and they loved him because he loved them. Dad wasn't only a wonderful parent.

Jimmy Nesbitt with his father James Snr

"He was my inspirational teacher and a good friend.

"Generations of primary school children in rural Northern Ireland were taught a love of literature, arts, music, science and sport thanks to dad.

"One of my most cherished memories is of being with him to watch Coleraine lift the Irish Cup two years ago at which dad was presented with Skinner (Eoin) Bradley's winning medal.

"He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say."

A song, Unforgettable by Harry Connick Jr, played as the cortege passed mourners lining the route to the burial.

Mr Nesbitt, whose wife May, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, died in 2012 aged 79, is survived by his children Margaret, Kathryn, Andrea and James.

Following the short service at the family home, Mr Nesbitt was buried at Downhill Burial Ground, Castlerock Presbyterian Church.