‘We wish Donna all the best’ – BBC NI boss Adam Smyth reacts as employment case settled

Smyth: ‘We are glad to have reached a resolution and we wish Donna all the best for the future’

Donna Traynor outside the Office of the Industrial Tribunals in Belfast on Friday, where an industrial tribunal was being held, brought by her against her former employer and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth (PA).

Former Newsline presenter Donna Traynor thanked those who supported her as a discrimination case brought against the BBC was settled.

The industrial tribunal was resolved without any admission of liability on either side in Belfast on Friday.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

BBC NI Director Adam Smyth refused to comment when asked about speculation the broadcaster had agreed a £1.5million settlement with its former presenter.

One of the BBC’s best-known faces, Ms Traynor resigned in November 2021 after nearly 33 years at the broadcaster.

The case, taken against the BBC and Mr Smyth, had opened in Belfast on Wednesday.

Ms Traynor’s barrister told the first day of the tribunal that she had been a victim of age, sex and disability discrimination after the proposal to move her to a radio position several days a week in 2019.

Former BBC NI newsreader Donna Traynor arrives at the industrial tribunals in Belfast

However, no evidence was heard on Thursday as legal discussions took place between the parties and on Friday morning, the settlement was announced.

Donna Traynor raised concerns she would be unable to work in radio due to disability, tribunal hears

Ms Traynor declined to comment to reporters as she left the hearing this morning.

But in a short statement on Twitter, she said: “My employment tribunal case is now settled and over. Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well. Donna.”

BBC NI director Adam Smyth arrives for industrial tribunal brought by former newsreader

Speaking to the media as he left the hearing, Mr Smyth said he wished Ms Traynor well in the future.

"You have heard the joint statement, we are very glad to have reached a resolution. We wish Donna all the best for the future."

Asked if there had been a financial settlement in the case, Mr Smyth said: "You have heard the joint statement, I refer you to that.

"We don't have any comment to make about the settlement beyond what has been said in the tribunal."

Asked about the use of public money in the case, Mr Smyth said: "The only comment I have to make about licence fee-payers' money is that we treat it very carefully and very sensitively and we think about every penny that we spend.

"You will have heard that we strongly refuted all of the accusations against us, that is our position.

"The settlement we have reached today is acceptable."

Earlier, a statement was released by both parties’ legal representatives to confirm a resolution in the case.

It said: “The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission on the part of either respondent.

“Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal.

“Both parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them.”

BBC NI Director Adam Smyth faces questions following industrial tribunal

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.

At the time of Ms Traynor's departure, Mr Smyth was the head of news in BBC NI.

He was appointed director of BBC NI in April 2023, after almost a year and a half as interim director.

Ms Traynor joined the BBC in 1989 and presented radio news bulletins before moving into TV.

She has been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.