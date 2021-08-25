‘We won’t tolerate it’: Dungannon PSNI up patrols after Loyalist ‘vigilante activity’

The PSNI has said it “will not tolerate any type of vigilante activity” after a loyalist group posted images on social media of a masked gang walking through Dungannon Park in Co Tyrone.

The photos show potentially up to 15 men, some carrying what appear to be weapons patrolling the public park, which is owned by Mid Ulster District Council.

The pictures were circulated on social media this week.

They were captioned: "Moygashel loyalists will never let our community live under the threat of foreign criminals".

The posts alleged around 20 youths made up of "foreign nationals and other criminals travelled from the nationalist end of the town" to park gates leading to Moygashel in recent days and that loyalists were taking to the streets to “tackle the problem head on”.

“Residents of the area had cars damaged by stone throwers and witnessed several in the gang shouting threats whilst armed with lengths of timber and at least one brandishing a knife,” the statement claimed.

PSNI Neighbourhood Sergeant Lee Taggart said an investigation was underway.

"Police have stepped up patrols in the area with local officers continuing to work with local representatives and the community,” he said.

He said last Tuesday, it was reported "that a verbal altercation occurred between two groups in the area" which continued upon arrival of police, and that a white VW Golf parked at the Northland Way area was damaged during the clash.

"There were no reports of any injuries following the incident,” he said.

“The PSNI does not tolerate any type of vigilante activity and we would caution any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands.

Moygashel is a small village on the outskirts of Dungannon. Recently posters glorifying the UVF were put up around the area.

It comes days after anti-Irish Sea border posters bearing the image of murdered LVF commander Billy Wright appeared around Dungannon town.

A spokeswoman for Mid Ulster District council added: "Dungannon Park is intended to be accessible and welcoming to all and any behaviour which intimidates or threatens is to be condemned".