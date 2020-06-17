Weather: Downpours and floods cause headache for Northern Ireland motorists

Torrential rain led to severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland yesterday.

Several heavy thundery downpours saw floods and difficult driving conditions in Lisburn.

Fire crews were called to Wolfenden's Bridge on the Ballyskeagh Road after a car became submerged in the water.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that two crews from Lisburn attended the scene and reduced the water levels to allow access for a recovery vehicle.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland and comes into effect from noon today until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned of a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning, hail or strong winds.