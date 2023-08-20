Weather in NI set to improve after Storm Betty causes havoc

A boat washed up in Ballywatticock in County Down overnight from ARDS Sailing Club. Storm Betty. Photo by Alison Stinson.

This week will bring much more settled weather after Storm Betty caused chaos across Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Storm Betty was the second storm named to affect the country this month, with Storm Antoni wreaking havoc earlier this month.

The severe weather conditions meant sporting events had to be cancelled, with some major disruption to transport.

Glentoran’s NIFL Premiership game against Crusaders at the Oval was cancelled on Saturday morning after a pitch inspection as the heavy rain left a flooded pitch. Wind and rain warnings were also put in place for County Antrim and Down, which lasted from Friday until Saturday.

The Co Down village of Katesbridge was heavily affected by the rain, receiving more than half a month’s worth of rainfall in under 12 hours. The area saw 45.4mm of rain, with their August average is 84mm.

The PSNI also issued travel warnings for commuters, Translink saw some delays to its services and the M1 motorway at Lisburn was closed due to a fallen tree.

A fallen tree on Glandore Avenue in north Belfast. Photo by John Holmes/Restore Glandore ATC Community Group

However, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud, said this week’s weather will be calmer compared to the severe winds and rain brought about by Storm Betty.

Breezy conditions are to be expected at the start of this week, with the risk of some showers.

“We are not expecting it to be stormy, generally it will be often cloudy with showers and rain at times,” said Mr Stroud.

“There will be increasing amounts of cloud during the course of Monday morning. There will be some sunny spells initially across Northern Ireland during the course of the morning, but it will become increasingly cloudy during the afternoon.

“We have a band of rain arriving across the far north and west of Northern Ireland. It will also become increasingly breezy during the course of Monday, making it quite a windy afternoon.

“There will be low pressures generally remaining in the vicinity to the north west of the UK, so remaining fairly changeable as we move our way through to the rest of the week.”

Moving into Tuesday, the Met Office has predicted a generally cloudier day with showers expected in the morning.

“But it will turn brighter in the afternoon, with the winds easing back a little bit,” said Mr Stroud.

“For the remainder of the week, the showery pattern will persist right the way through. At times we are going to see longer spells of rain pushing through Northern Ireland, which might be seen on Wednesday.”

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low-20s Monday and Tuesday but will drop towards the end of the week.

“Temperatures will be generally around where they should be for this time of the year,” said Mr Stroud.

“Then right at the end of the week, low pressures will clear away to the east. There will be a cool trend right at the end of the week.

“The average temperatures, we are looking at are high teens scraping into the low 20s initially. So 21 degrees today and tomorrow, then a general reduction as we move our way to the end of the week. By the time we get to Friday we will be facing around 17 or 18 degrees.”