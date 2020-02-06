Weather: Snow warning for Northern Ireland in wake of Storm Ciara's battering winds

This composite NASA satellite image shows the extreme low pressure front bringing Storm Ciara to the whole of the British Isles. Credit: Atlas Photo Archive/NASA

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds in Northern Ireland next week.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays and disruption with the snow warning in place from 12am on Monday until midday on Tuesday.

The Met Office has also warned of possible 'short term' loss of power.

"Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday."

Snow showers will mainly be over high ground, the Met Office said, including slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow. Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies."

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves," the statement added.

"There could also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges."

The snow will arrive in the wake of Storm Ciara, which is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph from Saturday night through to Sunday, with a high tide increasing the risk of large waves.

Heavy rain is expected overnight from Saturday and during the day on Sunday, with further disruption possible from fallen trees and power cuts.

Friday will see "a slowly deteriorating picture" across Northern Ireland, with higher winds and an increased chance of rain.