Weather warning as Northern Ireland to be hit with 60mph winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Northern Ireland.

Forcasters are warning of travel disruption with the possibility trees could be brought down as well as possible power outages.

"Strong southwesterly winds will affect the area on Friday," the Met Office said.

"Blustery showers will bring gusty conditions at times, with wind gusts of 50 to 60mph in places. With trees in full leaf, fallen branches and damaged trees may cause some localised travel and power disruption."

The warning comes into effect from 10am on Friday lasting until 9pm.

Thursday was to get off to a good start with cloud increasing into the evening bringing heavy rain before clearing overnight.

Friday will be a mix of bright intervals and blustery showers. Feeling cooler than recent days with strong or gale force southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

The weekend will be unsettled with occasional rain or showers and strong southwesterly winds. Mainly dry with sunny spells and lighter winds on Monday.