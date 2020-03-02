Weather warning as wintry conditions forecast for Northern Ireland

Snow falls are expected to cause problems across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England today as warnings of further flooding are issued

A yellow weather warning is in force until noon here, with drivers and pedestrians being warned of icy stretches likely to form and possible disruption.

Even Scotland's lower regions are expected to get a covering of snow today as the new working week begins with more stormy weather.

Further south, a fresh severe flood warning - meaning an imminent danger to life - has been issued for the River Severn in Shrewsbury, as the Environment Agency warned of ongoing flooding dangers across England.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow across all but the most northern areas of Scotland and Aberdeen. Higher ground is expected to see significant accumulations but commuters in the Central Belt have been warned to take care. Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "It could be a pretty tricky commute first thing tomorrow for a lot of people. It's certainly turning more wintry."

Mr Partridge said Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are also expected to see snow, especially on higher ground where yellow weather warnings have been issued.

Areas of the north that dodge snow are still likely to see large amounts of rain and gale force winds, the forecaster added.

The gloomy forecast came as Environment Secretary George Eustice defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson for defying calls to visit flood-stricken areas despite a third consecutive weekend of storms.

Mr Eustice told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "In a Cabinet Government it's not a one-man show, it's right that on certain operational things such as this that the Prime Minister will ask one of his Cabinet members to lead. I can't see anything wrong with that."