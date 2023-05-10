Weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms issued across NI

A weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office yellow alert comes into force at 1pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until 8pm.

It applies to five of the six counties with Londonderry exempt.

Heavy showers are expected to cause travel disruption.

Forecasters have warned there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are also possible.

Damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes is also probable.

The warning also affects other parts of the UK.

"Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening,” the Met Office said.

“Where heavy showers develop, 15mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.”