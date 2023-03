Man walking his dog in the icy conditions Credit: Press Eye

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice for Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.

A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells overnight and into Monday morning will lead to ice at times on untreated surfaces.

The warning will be in place from 12am through to 10am on Monday morning.

Some injuries from slips and falls may occur.

The weather warning will effect all counties in Northern Ireland.