Weather warning for Northern Ireland with heavy rain and thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday evening, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain on Sunday.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

Spray and flooding on roads will also make journey times longer.

Interruption to power supplies due to lightning strikes is also possible.