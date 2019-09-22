Weather warning for Northern Ireland with heavy rain and thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms for the north west of the province.

Some heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to affect the north west on Sunday night.

The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and that public transport services will be affected with longer journey times.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and interruption to power supplies due to lightning is possible.