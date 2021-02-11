Weather warning for snow and ice issued for Northern Ireland

Down hill: A snowboarder slides through the snow down Saliisbury Crags in Edinburgh

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Northern Ireland this weekend.

The Met Office alert is in place from midnight on Saturday through to the early hours of Sunday.

It said: "Snow is likely to spread east during Saturday with some accumulations in places and icy stretches."

A forecaster said: "A band of snow is likely to arrive into Northern Ireland during the early hours of Saturday, then move east into parts of England, Wales and Scotland through the day.

"Not all areas will have snow, but where it does fall 1-4 cm are possible widely, with 5-10 cm, perhaps up to 15 cm over high ground. In addition to snow, some freezing rain may also fall in places, leading to very slippery conditions."