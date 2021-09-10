Weather warning for thunderstorms in east of Northern Ireland

A weather warning has been issued in Northern Ireland for thunderstorms and heavy showers.

The weather is expected to move in between 2pm-8pm on Friday, September 10.

The Met Office has said most areas will escape the worst, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to localised travel disruption and flooding today.

A spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strike.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in a number of areas, but the focus will be across parts of eastern England, eastern Scotland and east of Northern Ireland this afternoon and early evening.

“A few places could see 20-30mm of rain within about an hour, with lightning and hail also possible.”