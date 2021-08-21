Weather warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland and potential flooding

Parts of Northern Ireland could be left flooded after thunderstorms this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning that runs from midday today to 10pm.

Up to 40mm of rain could hit parts of Northern Ireland, forecasters said.

Areas including Belfast, Armagh and Newry are set to be affected by the thunderstorms.

It is the second thunderstorm warning in around two weeks.

Earlier this month, Belfast city centre traders were left counting the cost after flash flooding hit some streets.

One of the worst affected areas was Berry Street, at the rear of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, where business owners said ankle-deep flood water entered their premises.

In its latest warning, the Met Office said: “Today will see a day of sunny spells and heavy showers. Some of the showers could contain hail and thunder too.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes.

“Not everywhere across Northern Ireland will see the heavy showers, but the greatest impacts are more likely to occur within the area where the warning is in force.

“These heavy showers could lead to poor visibility while driving from surface water spray, leading to longer journey times.

“Some localised flooding of homes and businesses is possible too, especially where rainfall totals of 20 to 40mm fall within short periods of time.

“Sunday will then be a dry day across Northern Ireland, with plenty of sunny spells.”

The forecast follows consistently unsettled summer weather across the UK throughout August.

Northern Ireland has had 90mm of rain — 90% of its 97mm average for the month.

Heavy rain and hail has already caused “significant problems” for harvests, according to the National Farmers Union in England.

A spokesperson for the union said while this year’s harvest had been delayed by cold spring temperatures, it was too early to say how much profits would be impacted or if consumers would see a rise in food prices.

They added: “The localised heavy rain and hail has caused significant problems in certain areas.

“It’s a mixed picture because, for many areas, they just haven’t had many clear dry days in a row to harvest, so things have been a bit stop-start with harvesting.

“Where they have been harvesting, grain has often had to be dried because the better weather hasn’t lasted long enough to get moisture levels down to where they need to be.

“The problems will grow if the unsettled weather continues because it will start to impact on the quality of the grain if it goes on too long, especially for crops like milling wheat.”