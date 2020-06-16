Weather warning for thunderstorms issued for Northern Ireland

Flash flooding blocks the Queensway road in Derriaghy on June 16th 2020 following torrential rain (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Office will come into effect from 12pm on Wednesday and will last until 9pm that evening.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office warns of a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

There is a chance of cancellations and delays to train and bus services and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions with road closures also possible.

Some communities may become cut off by flooded roads and there is a chance of power cuts to homes and businesses.