Weather warning for thunderstorms issued in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has implemented a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland on Saturday afternoon and evening.

It said that scattered storms may cause flooding and disruption.

It warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures, and predicted a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.